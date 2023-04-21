The Bryan softball team used great patience, poise and perseverance in rallying for an 11-8 victory over Harker Heights in a District 12-6A finale to claim a spot in the playoffs Friday night at Lady Viking Field.

The Lady Vikings (8-18, 5-7) are headed to postseason for the 26th time after claiming 12-6A’s fourth place.

With a loss Bryan would have been in a three-way tie with Temple and Hutto, which seemed likely as Harker Heights (20-8-1, 8-4) scored six unearned runs for an 8-5 lead, erasing a three-run deficit. Bryan responded by scoring the game’s final six runs. Maci Ramirez hit a go-ahead three-run double in a five-run third inning, and fellow senior Martha Alvarado closed the door with 4 1/3 stellar shutout innings of relief with the last out being the toughest.

Harker Heights made two quick outs in the seventh, much to the delight of the packed crowd. But the Lady Knights loaded the bases with a pair of hits and a seven-pitch walk, the first allowed by Alvarado. She then threw the first pitch wide to No. 3 hitter Ally King, who had an RBI triple and RBI double in the game. First baseman Ramirez walked over to Alvarado.

“She usually comes up to me to tell me to relax,” Alvarado said. “She tells me to breath. She sees me struggling. She helps me out a lot.”

Alvarado responded by pumping in four straight strikes to end the game with a strikeout as the players and fans pumped their fists in celebration.

“This team has been through a lot, and this is just a huge step to show everybody that we can do it when we are going through battles,” said Alvarado, who was one of nine seniors honored before the game.

The Lady Vikings more than snapped a four-game losing streak. This senior class played for a trio of coaches. Longtime Bryan coach Enrique Luna, who was fired last season, was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury for his role in allegedly misappropriating funds. Bryan assistant coach Billy Hicks, a former A&M Consolidated head coach, served as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season, then Bryan brought in Pearland Dawson assistant Melissa Campbell as its head coach this year.

“It’s been an interesting ride,” Campbell said. “I know these girls have been through a lot, a lot of adjustments with a new coach coming in their senior year. It was a big adjustment for everybody. Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls. They took things I was saying and ran with them. They placed a lot of trust in me at the very beginning just as I placed in them, and I’m just really proud tonight we could pull it out and head to the playoffs.”

Harker Heights jumped on Bryan for two runs in the first with a trio of hits, but the Lady Vikings answered with five runs on five hits with senior Brooke Scott getting a two-run double and Alvarado walking with the bases loaded. It could have been more, because Bryan had a runner picked off third base for the first out.

Harker Heights scored two runs in the second and four more in the third, all because of two errors.

“We had some unfortunate errors in the field,” Campbell said. “We were trying to make adjustments for this game.”

Bryan went to Alvarado in the third after Harker Heights’ Paige Findley hit a two-run single and Marivel Reyes followed with an RBI triple on the next pitch.

The 5-foot-4 Alvarado struck out King, something the right-hander would do two more times.

“I needed to figure out to relax. That’s when I play best,” Alvarado said. “And if I’m relaxed, I know that reflects off the team. I just threw my pitches, and my defense did help me a lot along with my batters.”

Bryan turned things around at the plate with walks and key hits. The Lady Vikings had 11 hits and 11 walks with six of the free passes turning into runs.

“I think we were a lot more disciplined when they brought in their other pitcher than we had in the first game (a 5-4 loss),” Campbell said. “I was happy with that. We were able to be aggressive at the plate and put bat on ball consistently that we’ve been looking for.”

In the third inning the Lady Vikings took advantage of three straight walks, the last by senior Faith Eppers with the bases loaded to pull Bryan within a run. Ramirez lined the next pitch into the left-field corner to clear the bases with a huge double.

“My mind is [hit] the first pitch,” Ramirez said. “The first pitch is usually their best pitch, so I like to jump on it real early before I get deep in the count.”

She wore a big grin on second base that grew bigger after the game.

“Getting that hit and putting us above them means a lot to me, because every year we have gone to the playoffs,” Ramirez said. “But this team has gone through so many struggles and so many setbacks that we needed this win to push ourselves and believe in ourselves as well.”

Alvarado allowed five hits and struck out five.

“Martha came in and pitched her tail off,” Campbell said. “She was wheeling and dealing.”

Left-handed starting pitcher Heather Ollinger was touched for seven hits and eight runs but only two were earned.

“Heather came out pitched great,” Campbell said. “She did what we asked her to, let them hit and hope our defense works behind them.”

NOTES — The first inning took 73 combined pitches. ... Bryan also honored seniors Ariana Williams, Michelle Hicks, Makayla Marquez, Ciera Casares and Teegan Smith. ... Ramirez (Texas College), Hicks (Hesston College, Kansas), Eppers (Paris JC), Scott (Navarro) and Alvarado (Texas College) will play in college next season.