An uncharacteristic, late-April north wind brought a chill to the second game of Bryan’s Class 6A bi-district playoff series against Mansfield Lake Ridge on Saturday at Lady Viking Field, and it made for a challenging defensive environment.

After fighting to a narrow 2-0 loss in the first game of the series against the top-ranked softball team in 6A, Bryan saw its season come to an end with a 13-2, five-inning loss to Lake Ridge.

“Going toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the state ... I was really proud of how they performed,” first-year Bryan head coach Melissa Campbell said.

The Lady Vikings (8-20) fell behind early after three consecutive home runs in the top of the first, including two that remained inside the park. Speedy Lady Eagle center fielder Tia Warsop lofted a ball high into the gusting wind that swirled across the outfield before falling into deep center field, allowing the senior enough time to touch all four bases. Kassidy Chance followed and launched the ball to nearly the same spot with the exact same result. Adding insult to injury, cleanup hitter Scarlett Poore then sent a ball over the fence in left-center for a solo-shot, giving the Lady Eagles (34-0) an early 3-0 lead.

“We were trying to play back at the fence, but with the rain and the grass being slick, we were hoping pop flies to go more up with the wind and hang up there,” Campbell said. “Unfortunately, it just got over our shoulders a little bit, even though we were playing at the fence.”

Poore went 3 for 3 with six RBIs, including at least one in every plate appearance.

Lake Ridge added two more runs in the third on a sacrifice fly by Poore and an RBI triple by Chance. Four more runs crossed the plate in the fourth including an RBI single by Poore. Lady Ridge then won via the run rule thanks to a four-run fifth, which included a three-run single by Poore.

The final eight Lake Ridge runs all came with two outs.

Bryan’s offense was given a boost in the third when senior first baseman Maci Ramirez blasted a ball into the tailwind and watched a two-run home run sail over the fence in right for the Lady Vikings’ lone scores of the game.

“Maci has been one of our key players all year. She’s kind of the spark at the plate,” Campbell said. “The girls really feed off her. We had the potential to really make a run right there with her. Her last at-bat, she gets to walk away with a home run, so that was really great for her.”

Lady Eagle pitcher Gabriella Wilson went the distance, allowing three hits with five strikeouts. After giving up the home run in the third, she retired the final eight batters in order.

Campbell acknowledged acclimating to a new head coach can be a challenging process, and she said she will always remember this year’s Bryan team, which featured five seniors, for the determination the players showed in claiming the fourth seed in District 12-6A and making the playoffs.

“At the end of the day, it could have been a lot worse. I’m not going to lie,” Campbell said. “But this team, we grew. We came together when we needed to. We challenge each other in a lot of ways, and so I will definitely look back fondly with this group. I’m going to miss this group of seniors a lot, but I’m really exited for next year for sure.”