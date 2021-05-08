Bryan softball team wins two to take area playoff series with Garland Sachse

PLANO — Following a crushing loss to Garland Sachse in the opener of its best-of-3 Class 6A area softball playoff series at Davis Diamond, resilient Bryan proved too much to handle when the series shifted to Sachse’s backyard as the Lady Vikings bounced back for 9-0 and 5-4 victories Saturday afternoon at Plano East.
With senior pitcher Jessica Adams having a near-perfect performance in the circle, the Lady Vikings (31-9) were able to dominate Saturday’s opener to even the series.
The third game was the only close contest of the series as the Viking rallied from a 4-2 deficit. The Lady Vikings tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Ailee Freeman and a passed ball. One batter later, Maci Ramirez’s single gave the Lady Vikings the lead.
Sachse (23-9-1) got a runner to third in the top of the seventh with one out, but Adams got a strikeout and groundout to send Bryan into the regional quarterfinals and a matchup against fourth-ranked Waco Midway.
“After the game last night, the team and I talked about relaxing and having a plan on what we’re going to do to win,” Bryan coach Enrique Luna said. “I could see it in their eyes. They had a little bit of a spark in them that they could reach Game 3. After that, you hope some things will fall your way, and they certainly did for us.”
Bryan evened the series behind Louisiana-Lafayette signee Adams, who threw a one-hitter in Game 2. She struck out 12 and walked two. The Bryan offense churned out 10 hits, while forcing five errors.
Bryan continued its momentum into Game 3 with a leadoff home run by Adams during a two-run first. It was her 19th homer of the season. Sachse bounced back to tie the game in the fourth and added two more in the fifth for a 4-2 lead.
Adams (25-7) won both games, throwing 212 pitches over the two games. She was touched for 10 hits in Game 3, striking out three and walking two. Madison McClarity was the losing pitcher in the rubber game. She struck out six and walked four. Only two of the five runs she allowed were earned.
Sachse put Bryan on its heels with a 12-4 victory Friday as the Lady Mustangs scored in five innings, banging out 11 hits.
Waco Midway (24-1) advanced by sweeping Rockwall Heath 14-0 and 13-0.
Bryan 9, Garland Sachse 0
Bryan 202 030 2 — 9 10 1
Sachse 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
W — Jessica Adams. L — Kayla Olthouse.
Bryan 5, Garland Sachse 4
Sachse 002 200 0 — 4 10 1