Bryan softball team wins two to take area playoff series with Garland Sachse

PLANO — Following a crushing loss to Garland Sachse in the opener of its best-of-3 Class 6A area softball playoff series at Davis Diamond, resilient Bryan proved too much to handle when the series shifted to Sachse’s backyard as the Lady Vikings bounced back for 9-0 and 5-4 victories Saturday afternoon at Plano East.

With senior pitcher Jessica Adams having a near-perfect performance in the circle, the Lady Vikings (31-9) were able to dominate Saturday’s opener to even the series.

The third game was the only close contest of the series as the Viking rallied from a 4-2 deficit. The Lady Vikings tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Ailee Freeman and a passed ball. One batter later, Maci Ramirez’s single gave the Lady Vikings the lead.

Sachse (23-9-1) got a runner to third in the top of the seventh with one out, but Adams got a strikeout and groundout to send Bryan into the regional quarterfinals and a matchup against fourth-ranked Waco Midway.