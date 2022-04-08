Bryan softball team wins district road game over Killeen Shoemaker 6-2

KILLEEN — Heather Ollinger pitched a complete game, and Lacie and Kylie Hernandez each went 2 for 4 with a double to lead the Bryan softball team past Killeen Shoemaker 6-2 on Friday in District 12-6A play.

Ollinger (5-1) struck out eight over seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits.

Madi Jordan also had a double and two RBIs for the Lady Vikings (15-8, 6-4), while Maci Ramirez had a double and an RBI.

Shoemaker fell to 7-18 overall and 2-8 in district.

Bryan will host Midlothian in a nondistrict game at 2 p.m. Saturday.