Bryan softball team to open area playoff series Friday against Garland Sachse

NOTES — The teams agreed to an early start Saturday at Plano East to accommodate Sachse, which has prom that night. ... Tickets for Friday’s game at Davis Diamond are $6 for adults and $3 for students. The early start time is to help fans avoid the crowd arriving for the A&M-Ole Miss baseball game at Blue Bell Park. ... There were no softball playoffs last year because of COVID-19. Two years ago, Bryan was swept in area by Klein Collins, which was the state runner-up to Katy. Sachse, which was the runner-up in 10-6A that year, lost in three games in bi-district to Plano, which was eliminated in the next round. ... Bryan won state in 2002 and was the runner-up in 2000 and ’03. Its first state semifinal appearance was 1996. ... This week’s series marks only the fourth time Sachse has made it to the area round. It made the regional quarterfinals once, losing to Garland Rowlett in 2010. ... Jessica Adams is Bryan’s career leader in strikeouts (669), home runs (41), doubles (39) and pitching victories (69).