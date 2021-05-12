Bryan softball team takes Game 1 against Waco Midway in regional quarterfinal series

WEST — The Bryan softball team entered its Class 6A regional quarterfinal series with Waco Midway as the underdog.
Now the Lady Vikings are one game from advancing.
Jacque Adams’ grand slam charged a six-run second inning that lifted the Lady Vikings to a 7-3 victory over third-ranked Waco Midway in Game 1 of the best-of-3 series on Wednesday night at Trojan Field. Bryan (32-9) will head home to host Game 2 at 6 p.m. Thursday. Game 3 will be in Waco at 6 p.m. Friday if needed.
“There’s nobody in the state of Texas that thought that we could win this game,” Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said. “There’s no doubt. They’ve blown past everybody in the last 20 games. But I’m proud of our kids’ effort and showing them that we do have a little fight in us and that we can do a good job.”
The Lady Vikings, who battled back to beat Garland Sachse in three games in the area round, showed their grit in the second inning with Adams’ big hit following Midway’s solo run in the first.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Adams’ twin sister Jessica Adams hit a two-run single to right field to put Bryan ahead 2-1. Midway walked Alexis Rodriguez to load the bases, but Jacque Adams slammed the first pitch from Midway starter Hailey Blake over the right-field fence for a 6-1 lead.
“I wanted to get all my girls in,” Jacque Adams said. “I wanted to get as many as I could. I didn’t care what I did. I didn’t care what I had to do. I wanted to get my girls in, and I wanted them to score. I was just thinking when I saw that outside pitch, I was like, ‘That’s it right there.’”
Jacque Adams is second in career home runs for Bryan with 22, while her sister owns the school record with 43.
“She works hard everyday, and she needed this,” Luna said. “We joked about the McGwire-Sosa thing, and that’s why I said ‘Sosa’s back.’ She’s a tremendous leader for our program.”
Bryan scored again in the third when Kaedyn Filburn reached home on a Midway fielding error. Filburn led off the inning with a double.
Bryan held Midway (24-2) scoreless through the second, third and fourth as its defense proved just as strong as its offense. But the Pantherettes added runs in the fifth and sixth on a single and an error, respectively, to get within 7-3 before putting two runners in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Lady Vikings allowed two singles to lead off the inning, but starter Jessica Adams induced two groundouts and struck out the final batter to secure the victory.
“They’re a hit away from making it 7-5, and that’s the bottom line,” Luna said. “You have that big first baseman coming up, and she can put it over the fence, and they’re right back in it. We just have to do a better job tomorrow of making sure when we have opportunities to score runs we have to do it.”
The Lady Vikings made a change to their defense by moving Filburn from second to first base in last week’s series and did so again Wednesday, which was crucial against Midway’s fast lineup.
The Pantherettes’ speed often put them on base, but they couldn’t capitalize from there as Jessica Adams pitched a complete game, allowing 11 hits and three runs while striking out nine. She stranded nine runners, including two in the third when she had back-to-back strikeouts to escape the inning. In that inning, Jessica Adams was also backed up by the infield, which helped her execute a double play to start the sixth with second baseman Ailee Freeman and Filburn getting the outs.
“Filburn at first and [Freeman] at second, that gives us a little more speed in the infield, and they did a great job,” Luna said. “That double play was huge for us, and Kylie [Hernandez at third] made two great plays. We knew [Midway] was fast, and we knew they had power, and I have no doubt they’re going to come in there hungry to our field.”
Bryan 7, Waco Midway 3
Bryan 061 000 0 — 7 9 2
Midway 100 011 0 — 3 11 3
W — Jessica Adams. L — Blake.
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Kaedyn Filburn 3-4, run; Ariana Williams 1-3, run; Jacque Adams 1-4, grand slam; Alexis Rodriguez 2-3, run; Jessica Adams 1-4, 2 RBIs, run. MIDWAY — Macy Pick 2-4, run; Kelsey Mathis 3-4, run; Maddie Pfleging 3-3, 2 RBIs, Caroline Rowatt 2-3, run.
Next: Midway at Bryan, 6 p.m. Thursday, Lady Viking Field (Game 3 in Waco at 6 p.m. Saturday if needed)