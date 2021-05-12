Bryan softball team takes Game 1 against Waco Midway in regional quarterfinal series

“I wanted to get all my girls in,” Jacque Adams said. “I wanted to get as many as I could. I didn’t care what I did. I didn’t care what I had to do. I wanted to get my girls in, and I wanted them to score. I was just thinking when I saw that outside pitch, I was like, ‘That’s it right there.’”

Jacque Adams is second in career home runs for Bryan with 22, while her sister owns the school record with 43.

“She works hard everyday, and she needed this,” Luna said. “We joked about the McGwire-Sosa thing, and that’s why I said ‘Sosa’s back.’ She’s a tremendous leader for our program.”

Bryan scored again in the third when Kaedyn Filburn reached home on a Midway fielding error. Filburn led off the inning with a double.

Bryan held Midway (24-2) scoreless through the second, third and fourth as its defense proved just as strong as its offense. But the Pantherettes added runs in the fifth and sixth on a single and an error, respectively, to get within 7-3 before putting two runners in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Lady Vikings allowed two singles to lead off the inning, but starter Jessica Adams induced two groundouts and struck out the final batter to secure the victory.