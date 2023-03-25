Maci Ramirez’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth broke a tie, and the Bryan softball team held off Hutto 6-5 on Friday in District 12-6A action at Lady Viking Field.

Ramirez doubled in a run in the first inning, while Faith Eppers and Hannah Miller drove in runs in the second inning as Bryan (5-14, 2-3) took a 4-0 lead.

Bryan’s Brooke Scott gave up four runs on six hits with one strikeout over 3 2/3 innings.

Hailee Sanchez helped Hutto (10-15, 2-3) tie the game at 5 with a home run and RBI single.