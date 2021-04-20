Bryan softball team shuts out Killeen Ellison

Bryan’s Jessica Adams and Kylie Hernandez homered, and Adams struck out 10 to earn the win in the circle as the Lady Vikings cruised past Killeen Ellison 10-0 in five innings Tuesday in District 12-6A play at Lady Viking Field.

Adams (20-6) held Ellison to one hit while going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. She hit her 16th homer of the season. Hernandez hit her sixth homer of the year, and Kaedyn Filburn hit two doubles and scored a run.

Bryan (26-8, 13-0) will try to close out a perfect run through 12-6A at Harker Heights in the regular season finale at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bryan 10, Killeen Ellison 0 (5 innings)

Ellison 000 00 — 0 1 2

Bryan 200 35 — 10 9 0

W — Jessica Adams (20-6).

Leading hitters: BRYAN (26-8, 13-0) — Jessica Adams 3-4, HR (16), 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Kaedyn Filburn 2-3, 2 2Bs, run; Kylie Hernandez 1-2, HR (6), RBI, run, walk.