Bryan softball team shuts out Copperas Cove, clinches top seed for playoffs

“I thought our kids did a great job and had a great approach at the plate,” Luna said. “Obviously, it would’ve been nice to get a little bit more run support, but scoring five runs, there’s not many people that are going to score five runs, six runs against Jessica, so I felt like we were in good shape.”

Three fielding errors and a double to the right-center field fence allowed Bryan to push two runs across in the bottom of the first to build an early 2-0 lead.

After catcher Jacque Adams reached on an error, pinch runner Teegan Smith stole second and scored on a two-base throwing error on the throwdown as it sailed wide right of the shortstop and rolled into right field. Bryan third baseman Kylie Hernandez reached on another error and later scored from second on Kaedyn Filburn’s double.

The Lady Vikings extended their lead to 4-0 in the second inning on center fielder Alexis Rodriguez’s single up the middle.

Bryan added another run in the fourth on an RBI single to center field by Jacque Adams, which scored Rodriguez from second base.