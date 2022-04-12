Bryan softball team scores early and often in 14-7 victory over Killeen

The Bryan softball team didn’t have the laugher many thought it would against District 12-6A cellar-dweller Killeen, but the Lady Vikings were all smiles after a 14-7 victory at Lady Viking Field on Tuesday night, but the Lady Roos also had a reason to smile.

Bryan (17-9, 7-4), which is fighting for its playoff life a year after reaching the regional finals, scored in every inning for its third straight victory. The Lady Vikings broke a three-way tie for third place with Belton (12-12-1, 6-4) and Copperas Cove (14-12-1, 6-4), which both had their Tuesday games rained out.

Bryan and Killeen moved their game up two hours to possibly avoid bad weather, and both offenses were certainly ready to go. Killeen (3-23, 0-11) jumped on Bryan for three runs in the first inning on Kendall Gross’ two-run double and Leilani Mareafaiga’s sacrifice fly.

“I think we might have underestimated them a little bit,” Bryan assistant coach Kristin Gutierrez said.

The Lady Vikings answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and methodically took control by scoring at least two runs in every inning but one. Bryan took advantage of 12 walks, 12 stolen bases, five wild pitches, two passed balls and two hit batsmen. Only three of the Lady Vikings who scored reached with a hit.

“We have been working on being more disciplined at the plate, watching a few more pitches,” Gutierrez said. “I know they want to get up there and hit, but we’ve got to be able to let the bad pitches go.”

Bryan had only six hits but struck out just once. Senior Ailee Freeman had two hits and drove in a run. Senior Kylie Hernandez had an RBI single and two sacrifice flies. Sophomore Heather Olinger hit a leadoff double in a three-run sixth inning. Senior Alexis Rodriguez walked three times, while freshman Lacie Hernandez and junior Faith Eppers each walked twice. Eppers also was hit with a pitch.

“We were hitting the ball pretty hard tonight, just hitting it in the air or right to somebody,” Gutierrez said. “We kind of needed to make some adjustments throughout the game.”

Bryan junior Brooke Scott pitched four innings for the victory. She settled down after the first to allow only one run in the next three innings. Fellow junior right-hander Martha Alvarado gave up two runs on three hits in the fifth inning and was hampered by an error, but she struck out four of the last six batters.

Revived Bryan has three games left in the regular season starting with a home game against Copperas Cove on Thursday.

“As long as we keep making adjustments at the plate and we figure things out defensivewise, I think we’re in a pretty good spot right now,” Gutierrez.

The players got to celebrate the victory by being honored with their parents after the game on Parents Night.

It also was a landmark effort for Killeen, which wasn’t run-ruled in league play for the first time this season. The Lady Roos, who lost to Bryan 16-2 in the first round of 12-6A play, had been outscored 55-3 in the last three games.

“We’ve been getting better,” Killeen first-year coach Alyson Bishoff said. “This team has actually won more than the last three [teams], and they’ve played more innings than the last three years.”

The last time Killeen played a full seven innings in district play came when the seniors were freshmen, Bishoff said.

“This team and this program is completely turned around, but where our success is coming up ... it’s a long ladder,” Bishoff. “We started at the bottom, and I’d say we’re at least four rungs up.”

Killeen has been showing glimpses of success. It was hanging with Copperas Cove on Friday until the Lady Dawgs scored 15 in the fifth for a 19-2 victory. A week ago, Ellison scored 20 runs in the first then Killeen allowed only one in the next four innings.

“That one inning is getting us,” Bishoff said. “We’re underdeveloped in pitching and catching. Five of my players had never played before. My whole JV has only one with playing experience.”

Killeen had nine hits, two each by Julia Jurewicz, Madison Edwards and Anisia Dean.

Bishoff is the program’s fourth coach in four years. The former Belton standout is looking forward to her second year.

• NOTES — Bryan interim head coach Billy Hicks missed the game for medical reasons but is expected back for the Copperas Cove game Thursday, Bryan Independent School District executive director of athletics Janice Williamson said. Hicks was elevated to interim head coach in late February when longtime head coach Enrique Luna was fired.

