Bryan softball team returns home after tournament canceled

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Southwest ISD softball tournament was canceled Friday due to inclement weather in the forecast. Bryan opened the event with a 6-5 victory over Mercedes on Thursday. The Lady Vikings (7-2) will compete in the Torrance National Tournament in Los Angeles next week beginning with Thursday games against the Venice Gondoliers at 5 p.m. and the Basic International School of Henderson, Nevada, at 9 p.m.