Bryan softball team puts away Copperas Cove with breakout sixth inning

COPPERAS COVE — The Bryan softball team exploded for 15 runs in the sixth inning to rally past Copperas Cove 20-7 on Wednesday in District 12-6A.

Madi Jordan went 4 for 5 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored for Bryan (13-6, 4-1), while Ailee Freeman went 3 for 5 with a homer, double, four RBIs and two runs. Alexis Rodriguez, Kylie Hernandez, Faith Eppers and Ariana Williams also had two hits each with Hernandez homering.