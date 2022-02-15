Bryan softball team opens season with 2-1 victory

The Bryan softball team opened the season with a 2-1 victory over Del Valle on Monday at the Lady Viking Field.

Brooke Scott was the winning pitcher, striking out seven. Bryan had six hits half of them by Makayla Rodriguez who had three stolen bases, a run batted in and scored the game-winning run.

Bryan will be home Thursday for a doubleheader in the NFCA Leadoff Classic, facing El Paso Ysleta at 5 p.m. and San Antonio Holmes at 7 p.m.