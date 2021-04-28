Bryan softball team opens Class 6A playoffs with win over Waxahachie

Waxahachie tried the squeeze bunt tactic in later innings, but Bryan allowed just one more run in the fifth on a passed ball.

“We kept seeing that they were doing the same pattern over and over again, so we just had to play the bunt,” Jessica Adams said.

Jessica Adams also went 3 for 4 with a home run, triple and three RBIs. Her two-run homer in the sixth sailed over the scoreboard in left field and pushed Bryan ahead 9-3.

“We needed to do a better job to finish, and for her to get that home run there at the end, that’s what we talked about before we came out,” Luna said. “We needed to finish strong if it was our last at-bat.”

Bryan (28-8) had 11 hits with Kylie Hernandez and Ailee Freeman each going 2 for 3.

The Lady Vikings got started early with five runs in the first two innings.

Leadoff hitter Alexis Rodriguez scored on a throwing error, and Freeman singled to center to bring in pinch runner Martha Alvarado for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. In the second, Bryan rattled off three runs with two scoring on Adams’ triple to deep right field. Two batters later, Hernandez ripped another triple to right field to bring in Alvarado.