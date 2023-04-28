The Bryan Lady Vikings and Mansfield Lake Ridge softball bi-district playoff series has been put on hold until 10 a.m. Saturday at Lady Viking Field due to the threat of inclement weather.

The Lady Vikings were set to host Mansfield Lake Ridge in the second game of the series on Friday at 6:30 p.m. which was then moved up to 5:30 p.m. before finally being moved to Saturday.

The best-of-three series began on Thursday with Mansfield Lake Ridge winning at home 2-0. If the Lady Vikings win on Saturday, the third and final game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of game two.