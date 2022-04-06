 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bryan softball team loses on road at Belton, falls into tie for fourth in district

  • 0

BELTON — Belton grabbed a 6-3 victory over the Bryan Lady Vikings in District 12-6A softball action Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers (12-11-1, 6-3) moved into sole possession of third place in the district standings and avenged a 13-3 run-rule loss in the first half of league play to Bryan (14-9, 5-4), which slipped into a tie with Copperas Cove (13-12-1, 5-4) for fourth place.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Media Availability: Kole Kaler

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert