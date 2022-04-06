Bryan softball team loses on road at Belton, falls into tie for fourth in district

BELTON — Belton grabbed a 6-3 victory over the Bryan Lady Vikings in District 12-6A softball action Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers (12-11-1, 6-3) moved into sole possession of third place in the district standings and avenged a 13-3 run-rule loss in the first half of league play to Bryan (14-9, 5-4), which slipped into a tie with Copperas Cove (13-12-1, 5-4) for fourth place.