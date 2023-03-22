Seventh-ranked Waco Midway got a walk-off single from Jayden Sadler to beat the Bryan Lady Vikings 12-11 in District 12-6A softball play Tuesday night.

Bryan (4-13, 1-3) took the lead with a seven-run sixth inning. Izabella Perez-DeLeon, Faith Eppers, Michelle Hicks, Maci Ramirez and Grace Tausch had RBIs during the rally.

Bryan’s Martha Alvarado pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing nine runs on three hits and striking out two. Heather Ollinger and Brooke Scott pitched in relief.

Ollinger hit a home run in the fourth. Ramirez had a double and Hicks added a single.

Midway (18-2-2, 5-0) scored two runs in the first and four more in the fourth. Camryn Carter pitched 6 2/3 innings for Midway with Kelsie Mathis getting two hits.