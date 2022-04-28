Bryan softball team falls to Mansfield Lake Ridge in Game 1 of bi-district series

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Lake Ridge’s bats got hot early, and Bryan couldn’t answer in a 15-1, five-inning loss in Game 1 of their Class 6A bi-district softball series at Lady Eagle Field on Thursday night.

The best-of-3 series will continue at 5 p.m. Friday at Lady Viking Field. Game 3 will follow if needed.

“We knew that they were going to hit the ball,” Bryan interim head coach Billy Hicks said. “They’ve got such speed at the top of the order, and if any of them get on base, they can make things happen. ... All we can do is push that game aside, and we still have a chance. That’s why we play two out of three. The season’s not over. The series isn’t over.”

Bryan (17-11) cut Lake Ridge’s lead to 2-1 in the third inning when Ariana Williams scored on a fielding error on a grounder hit by Alexis Rodriguez. That’s the closest the Lady Vikings would get as Lake Ridge scored 13 runs on nine hits in the bottom half of the inning, sending 16 batters to the plate in the frame.

The Lady Eagles (23-6) showed off their speed by filling the bases on a single and back-to-back fielder’s choices. Kassidy Chance knocked in two runs on a single to left field for a 4-1 lead. Brooklyn Morris’ infield single added another run, and Maggie Miller’s three-run homer to center field pushed Lake Ridge’s lead to 8-1 with no outs.

Lake Ridge scored two more runs on Gabriella Wilson’s double and didn’t suffer its first out until Paris Johnson’s sacrifice fly to right field, which scored Wilson for an 11-1 lead.

Lake Ridge’s next two runs scored on a passed ball and Morris’ line drive to center field. Miller wrapped up the dominating inning with a two-run homer to right field. Bryan relief pitcher Brooke Scott induced a groundout for the final out.

Both teams went scoreless through the fourth. Bryan’s Madi Jordan led off the top of the fifth with a single, but Morris, who started in the circle for Lake Ridge, ended the game via the run rule with back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout.

“They hit and we didn’t — that’s basically what it is.” Hicks said. “... We didn’t hit it as well as we can, and I’m hoping we’ll regroup tomorrow and show everybody the type of offensive we really can produce. I believe that we can. The kids ... they want to do well, and they try hard, and they’re going to keep trying hard.”

Morris earned the win, allowing a run on three hits while striking out five over five innings.

Miller led the Lady Eagles at the plate, going 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Morris and Maritza Arellano each went 2 for 3 with Morris having an RBI. Wilson went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, and Chance went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Bryan’s Faith Eppers, Williams and Jordan each went 1 for 2 at the plate. Heather Ollinger pitched two innings, allowing nine runs on seven hits. Brooke Scott pitched two innings of relief, allowing five runs on four hits.

Lake Ridge 15, Bryan 1 (5 innings)

Bryan;001;00;—;1;3;2

Lake Ridge;02(13);0x;—;15;11;1

W — Morris. L — Ollinger.

Next: Lake Ridge at Bryan, Game 2, 5 p.m. Friday (Game 3 to follow if needed)