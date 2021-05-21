Bryan softball team edges past The Woodlands 5-4 to reach regional finals

SPRING — Jessica and Jacque Adams have been instrumental in the Bryan softball team’s run this season, and the senior twins stepped up to deliver another big win for the Lady Vikings on Friday.
The sisters spearheaded a three-run sixth inning to push Bryan past The Woodlands 5-4 in Game 3 of their Class 6A regional semifinal series in front of a packed and rowdy crowd at Grand Oaks High School.
With the win, Bryan (35-11) advances to the 6A Region IIl final to face either Cypress Bridgeland or Rockwall. The Lady Vikings will be making their first regional finals appearance since 2007 as they aim to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2003.
Bryan committed three errors and got outhit 10-4 in a game that lasted over three-and-a-half hours after being stopped five times for rain delays. But the Lady Vikings rallied to take the lead in the sixth and survived a tense bottom of the seventh to win their second straight best-of-3 series in a Game 3.
“We’ve done this,” Bryan coach Enrique Luna said. “I wish we didn’t have to do it, but we’ve done it darn near three weeks now and had to fight, had to fight, had to claw, and our kids just believe in each other. We had a great approach at the plate when we needed to get those runs back, were patient and took what she gave us.”
Bryan loaded the bases on walks against The Woodlands’ starter Saylor Davis in the top of the sixth inning, and Jessica Adams ripped a first-pitch single into center field to drive in Brooke Scott and tie the game at 3. Jacque Adams grounded to second base for a force out at second but beat the throw to first as Ariana Williams scored to give the Lady Vikings the lead. Two batters later, Alexis Rodriguez drew a full-count walk with the bases loaded to give Bryan an insurance run that later turned into the winning tally.
“She was throwing a little wild,” Jessica Adams said of Davis. “We were honestly just waiting for a good pitch to hit, and it just came in our favor.”
Jessica Adams started in the circle for Bryan for the third straight night and delivered her best outing of the series as she spotted pitches on the outside part of the plate well.
Down 5-3, The Woodlands scored one run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI triple from Alannah Leach, but Jessica Adams forced two groundouts to end the game.
“[The umpire] was giving it all night, so I just had to live there,” Jessica Adams said of attacking the outside corner of the plate. “If he was going to keep calling it, I was going to keep throwing it there.”
After the game’s start was delayed by 45 minutes, Bryan took advantage of the wet conditions in the top of the first to take a 2-0 lead. Kylie Hernandez scored on an errant throw home by The Woodlands, and Rodriguez later scored on a wild pitch.
The Woodlands cut Bryan’s lead in half in the bottom of the first on a squeeze bunt.
The Woodlands then capitalized on two Bryan errors in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. The Lady Vikings appeared to be out of the inning, but a mishandled ground ball extended the frame. Two batters later, The Woodlands’ Gabby Leach hit a bloop single down the right-field line, which coupled with an error allowed two runs to score.
From there Bryan played a much cleaner game to clinch the win and help Luna earn a career first. Luna served under former head coach Janice Williamson as an assistant and helped the Lady Vikings win a state title in 2000, but next week he’ll be in charge in his first regional final.
“We joked about it before Game 1 that I needed to get that monkey off my back, because it’s the first time since I’ve been head coach, the last time was Coach Williamson’s last year in 2007,” Luna said of making the regional finals. “It’s huge for our program. It’s huge for our kids to keep playing and to see the community. We can’t thank the community enough for the way they’ve rallied around us and jumped on our bandwagon.”
Bryan 5, The Woodlands 4
Bryan 200 003 0 — 5 4 3
The Woodlands 100 020 1 — 4 10 1
W — Jessica Adams. L — Saylor Davis.
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Jacque Adams 2-4, 2B, RBI; Jessica Adams 1-4, RBI; Kaedyn Filburn 1-4; THE WOODLANDS — Alannah Leach 3-4, 3B, 2B, RBI, run.