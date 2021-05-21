Bryan softball team edges past The Woodlands 5-4 to reach regional finals

SPRING — Jessica and Jacque Adams have been instrumental in the Bryan softball team’s run this season, and the senior twins stepped up to deliver another big win for the Lady Vikings on Friday.

The sisters spearheaded a three-run sixth inning to push Bryan past The Woodlands 5-4 in Game 3 of their Class 6A regional semifinal series in front of a packed and rowdy crowd at Grand Oaks High School.

With the win, Bryan (35-11) advances to the 6A Region IIl final to face either Cypress Bridgeland or Rockwall. The Lady Vikings will be making their first regional finals appearance since 2007 as they aim to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2003.

Bryan committed three errors and got outhit 10-4 in a game that lasted over three-and-a-half hours after being stopped five times for rain delays. But the Lady Vikings rallied to take the lead in the sixth and survived a tense bottom of the seventh to win their second straight best-of-3 series in a Game 3.

“We’ve done this,” Bryan coach Enrique Luna said. “I wish we didn’t have to do it, but we’ve done it darn near three weeks now and had to fight, had to fight, had to claw, and our kids just believe in each other. We had a great approach at the plate when we needed to get those runs back, were patient and took what she gave us.”