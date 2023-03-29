A three-run double by Bryan’s Makayla Marquez and a strong pitching effort by Martha Alvarado spurred the Viking softball team to a 5-4 victory over Harker Heights in District 12-6A play Tuesday night.

Marquez’s hit in the sixth inning gave Bryan a 5-0 lead. The Lady Vikings (6-14, 3-3) held off Harker Heights (16-5-1, 4-2), which scored four runs in the sixth on three hits and an error.

Bryan’s Heather Ollinger earned the save with 1 2/3 innings of relief. Alvarado allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking only one. She also had a hit.

Bryan managed only two hits off Neveah Brown, who struck out 16. Brown also had two hits.

The Lady Vikings, who moved into third place behind seventh-ranked Waco Midway (20-2-2, 6-0) and Harker Heights, will play at Temple (3-20-1, 2-4) on Friday.