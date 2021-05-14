Bryan softball team edges No. 3 Waco Midway to clinch regional quarterfinal series

WACO — Given the program’s offensive firepower, talent and tradition, it was going to take a fairly heroic effort to take down No. 3 Waco Midway in the Class 6A softball playoffs.
That is exactly what Jessica Adams gave Bryan, sending the Lady Vikings to the regional semifinals with a 3-1 win in the final game of the best-of-3 series at the Midway Softball Stadium on Friday.
The senior pitcher threw seven tough innings, keeping Midway’s high-powered offense in check. As importantly, she also provided all of Bryan’s offense with a three-run home run in the top of the second inning.
“It starts with our kids,” Bryan coach Enrique Luna said. “They believed in each other, and they persevered. When [Midway] got that one run, we didn’t panic. And what can I say about our senior leader Jessica? She hit a three-run homer and then she was just gutsy, so gutsy. She kept getting out of jams over and over again.”
Adams’ opposite-field shot was a tough pill to swallow for Midway coach Jordan Williams said.
“You never want their best player to beat you,” Williams said of Adams, who along with her sister, catcher Jacque Adams, has signed with Louisiana-Lafayette. “We left a pitch a little too pretty, and she took advantage of it.”
The Pantherettes got their own big-time effort from senior pitcher Alex Earhart. After Jessica Adams’ home run, Earhart relieved starter Hailey Blake. Over the last five innings, Earhart faced the minimum number of batters, and she sat down the final 11 Lady Viking hitters to end the game.
“She’s such a gamer,” Williams said. “She gives you all she has and goes after every batter. What a warrior.”
Midway had several opportunities to get to Jessica Adams, leaving two runners on base in each of the final three innings. But Adams ended each of those frames with a strikeout. After the final one in the seventh inning, she tossed her glove high in the air, sending the visiting team, coaches and fans into a celebration.
“She dug deep and got the outs when we needed them,” Luna said. “And it was so amazing to finish it off with a strikeout.”
Bryan (33-10) will play The Woodlands in a best-of-3 regional semifinal series beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Grand Oaks in Spring. Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. Thursday in Navasota with Game 3 at 6 p.m. Friday at Grand Oaks if necessary.
The Pantherettes’ only run came in the first inning. After reaching on a fielder’s choice, right fielder Kelsey Mathis came around to score on an error. At the plate, Midway was led by senior second baseman Maddie Pleging, who went 3 for 4 with a double.
Midway finished the 2021 campaign with a district championship and an impressive 25-3 record. After the game, Williams made sure to applaud her nine seniors.
“They played every game hard,” she said. “You really can’t ask for anything more. Most of them are going on to play in college, so they will have more chances, but we are really going to miss them.