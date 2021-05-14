Bryan softball team edges No. 3 Waco Midway to clinch regional quarterfinal series

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She’s such a gamer,” Williams said. “She gives you all she has and goes after every batter. What a warrior.”

Midway had several opportunities to get to Jessica Adams, leaving two runners on base in each of the final three innings. But Adams ended each of those frames with a strikeout. After the final one in the seventh inning, she tossed her glove high in the air, sending the visiting team, coaches and fans into a celebration.

“She dug deep and got the outs when we needed them,” Luna said. “And it was so amazing to finish it off with a strikeout.”

Bryan (33-10) will play The Woodlands in a best-of-3 regional semifinal series beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Grand Oaks in Spring. Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. Thursday in Navasota with Game 3 at 6 p.m. Friday at Grand Oaks if necessary.

The Pantherettes’ only run came in the first inning. After reaching on a fielder’s choice, right fielder Kelsey Mathis came around to score on an error. At the plate, Midway was led by senior second baseman Maddie Pleging, who went 3 for 4 with a double.

Midway finished the 2021 campaign with a district championship and an impressive 25-3 record. After the game, Williams made sure to applaud her nine seniors.