Bryan softball team earns first district win of season at Belton

BELTON — Makayla Marquez and Maci Ramirez each had three hits and an RBI to lead the Bryan softball team to a 13-3, six-inning victory over Belton on Saturday in District 12-6A play.
Bryan’s Alexis Rodriguez also went 1 for 3 and stole four bases to reach 105 for her career. She is the only Lady Viking in school history to reach 100 steals.
Bryan (10-6, 1-1) will continue district play against Killeen Shoemaker at 2 p.m. Monday at Lady Viking Field. Belton fell to 1-1 in district.
Bryan 13, Belton 3 (6 innings)
Bryan 420 421 — 13 15 0
Belton 000 120 — 3 7 5
W — Heather Ollinger.
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Makayla Marquez 3-4, RBI, 2 SBs; Maci Ramirez 3-5, RBI; Ailee Freeman 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Madi Jordan 2-3, 3 RBIs; Kylie Hernandez 2-5, 2B, 3 RBIs; Alexis Rodriguez 1-3, 2 HBP, 4 SBs.
Highlights: BRYAN — Ollinger allowed just 1 hit with 1 strikeout over 3 innings; Brooke Scott threw 3 innings of relief.
Team records: Bryan (10-6, 1-1); Belton (1-1 in 12-6A)