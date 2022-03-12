 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan softball team earns first district win of season at Belton

BELTON — Makayla Marquez and Maci Ramirez each had three hits and an RBI to lead the Bryan softball team to a 13-3, six-inning victory over Belton on Saturday in District 12-6A play.

Bryan’s Alexis Rodriguez also went 1 for 3 and stole four bases to reach 105 for her career. She is the only Lady Viking in school history to reach 100 steals.

Bryan (10-6, 1-1) will continue district play against Killeen Shoemaker at 2 p.m. Monday at Lady Viking Field. Belton fell to 1-1 in district.

Bryan 13, Belton 3 (6 innings)

Bryan 420 421 — 13 15 0

Belton 000 120 — 3 7 5

W — Heather Ollinger.

Leading hitters: BRYAN — Makayla Marquez 3-4, RBI, 2 SBs; Maci Ramirez 3-5, RBI; Ailee Freeman 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Madi Jordan 2-3, 3 RBIs; Kylie Hernandez 2-5, 2B, 3 RBIs; Alexis Rodriguez 1-3, 2 HBP, 4 SBs.

Highlights: BRYAN — Ollinger allowed just 1 hit with 1 strikeout over 3 innings; Brooke Scott threw 3 innings of relief.

Team records: Bryan (10-6, 1-1); Belton (1-1 in 12-6A)

