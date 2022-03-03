Bryan softball team drops opener at Torrance National Tournament in California

TORRANCE, Calif. — The Bryan softball team lost to Los Angeles’ Venice High School 5-3 in five innings in the Lady Vikings’ first game at the Torrance National High School Tournament on Thursday.

Kylie Hernandez and Maci Ramirez each had a double and an RBI for Bryan (7-3), while Makayla Marquez had a double, walk and two steals, and Ailee Freeman added an RBI. Heather Ollinger pitched all five innings for the Lady Vikings.