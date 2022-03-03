Bryan softball team drops opener at Torrance National Tournament in California

TORRANCE, Calif. — The Bryan softball team lost to Los Angeles’ Venice High School 5-3 in five innings in the Lady Vikings’ first game at the Torrance National High School Tournament on Thursday.
Kylie Hernandez and Maci Ramirez each had a double and an RBI for Bryan (7-3), while Makayla Marquez had a double, walk and two steals, and Ailee Freeman added an RBI. Heather Ollinger pitched all five innings for the Lady Vikings.
The game was Venice’s season opener.
Bryan also played Basic Academy of Henderson, Nevada, late Thursday night.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!