Bryan softball team drops Game 2 to Waco Midway as regional quarterfinal series heads to Game 3

Deeger scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh on a double by Hailey Blake.

Bryan’s Jessica Adams ended the scoring with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the seventh.

Bryan committed five errors with three leading to runs. Adams pitched six innings for the Lady Vikings, allowing eight runs on nine hits and striking out four. Kaedyn Filburn pitched an inning of relief, allowing two hits and a run.

“We have to do a better job of playing good defense and not allowing them to get that momentum and make the plays we can,” Luna said. “We know they can hit the ball. There’s no doubt about that. However, when you give them extra opportunities, that gives us a hard time.”

Earhart, who relieved Blake in Game 1, pitched a complete game with five strikeouts, allowing five runs, 10 hits and a walk.

Jacque Adams tied the game at 2 in the third with a two-run double, and Hernandez hit a solo homer to left for a 3-2 lead in the fourth.

“I thought our kids had a good approach against [Earhart] other than last night when she did a great job of shutting us down,” Luna said. “But our kids had a good approach and for the most part we did make some plays on her.”

