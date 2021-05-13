Bryan softball team drops Game 2 to Waco Midway as regional quarterfinal series heads to Game 3

The Bryan softball team challenged third-ranked Waco Midway all night, but the Pantherettes gained momentum late and used it to power back-to-back three-run innings for a 9-5 victory in Game 2 to even the best-of-3 series on Thursday in the Class 6A regional quarterfinals at Lady Viking Field.
Bryan broke Midway’s 20 game winning streak with a 7-3 victory on Wednesday thanks to a six-run second inning. But the Pantherettes had no trouble showing off their power at the plate Thursday to force a Game 3 at 6 p.m. Friday in Waco.
“We have five or six errors, and you can’t do that against a ball club that’s only lost two games,” Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said. “You can’t allow [Midway] to get momentum. Hats off to them. They came ready to play, and they just outscored us.”
Midway took a 5-3 lead with three runs in the fifth on a trio of big hits. Kelsey Mathis hit a triple deep into right field to bring home Kaitlin Powers, who reached on an error to lead off the inning. Maddie Pfleging’s sacrifice fly brought in Mathis, and Charlee Yourman hit a homer to left field to end the rally.
The Lady Vikings added a run in the bottom of the fifth on a double to center field by Kylie Hernandez, but Midway starter Alex Earhart escaped the inning and stranded two runners with two consecutive strikeouts.
Midway then scored three runs in the sixth. Rori Deeger’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly drove in Macy Pick, and Yourman slammed a two-run double into center for two more runs and an 8-4 lead.
Deeger scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh on a double by Hailey Blake.
Bryan’s Jessica Adams ended the scoring with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the seventh.
Bryan committed five errors with three leading to runs. Adams pitched six innings for the Lady Vikings, allowing eight runs on nine hits and striking out four. Kaedyn Filburn pitched an inning of relief, allowing two hits and a run.
“We have to do a better job of playing good defense and not allowing them to get that momentum and make the plays we can,” Luna said. “We know they can hit the ball. There’s no doubt about that. However, when you give them extra opportunities, that gives us a hard time.”
Earhart, who relieved Blake in Game 1, pitched a complete game with five strikeouts, allowing five runs, 10 hits and a walk.
Jacque Adams tied the game at 2 in the third with a two-run double, and Hernandez hit a solo homer to left for a 3-2 lead in the fourth.
“I thought our kids had a good approach against [Earhart] other than last night when she did a great job of shutting us down,” Luna said. “But our kids had a good approach and for the most part we did make some plays on her.”
•
NOTES — The Bryan-Waco Midway winner will face the winner of Cypress Woods vs. The Woodlands in the regional semifinals. It would be Bryan’s first trip to the regional semifinals since 2012. ... Jessica Adams recorded her 700th career strikeout in the first inning after striking out No. 2 hitter Natalie Harris. “I’m so happy for her, and she continues to climb the record books,” Luna said. “Hopefully we can do something tomorrow night that will extend it a little bit and give her more opportunities.” ... The crowd was standing room only Thursday night as fans filled the stands almost an hour before first pitch. “It’s a fantastic atmosphere,” Luna said. “[Midway] brought a lot of fans today, and I was glad to see that. That’s what you want for these kids. Two good ball clubs going at it, why not come out and watch? I appreciate the community coming out to watch, and their community driving over here.”
Waco Midway 9, Bryan 5
Midway 002 033 1 — 9 11 0
Bryan 002 110 1 — 5 10 5
W — Earhart. L — Jessica Adams.
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Jessica Adams 3-4, HR, RBI, 3 runs; Jacque Adams 3-4, 2 RBIs; Makayla Marquez 1-3, run; Kylie Hernandez 2-4, HR, RBI, run. MIDWAY — Macy Pick 2-5, 2 runs; Kelsey Mathis 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Charlee Yourman 2-3, 3 RBIs, run; Kaitlin Powers 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
Next: Bryan at Waco Midway, Game 3, 6 p.m. Friday