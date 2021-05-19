Bryan softball team drops Game 1 to The Woodlands 15-5

Kayla Fallerman and Alannah Leah hit back-to-back RBI triples in the frame, and Emma Landauer blasted a grand slam to left field for a 13-5 lead. The Lady Highlanders loaded the bases again with a double and two errors before Gabby Leach’s two-run double secured the win, putting the Lady Highlanders one game from advancing to the regional finals.

Fallerman and Alannah Leach each went 3 for 5 with a combined six runs and four RBIs.

“We know what [Fallerman] can do, and she’s the top of the lineup for a reason,” Luna said. “She’s a heck of a ball player, but they’re one through nine very solid, and we just have to do a better job.”

The Lady Vikings were firing on all cylinders to start the game, which was moved from Grand Oaks to Madisonville an hour before the scheduled first pitch at 5 p.m. The game eventually started at 7 p.m., and Bryan opened with two runs in the first on a single to center field by Kaedyn Filburn. The Lady Vikings added a run in each of the next three innings on a double by Jacque Adams, a groundout by Ariana Williams and a single from Jessica Adams.

But Bryan lost a crucial part to its lineup when second baseman and No. 3 hitter Kylie Hernandez came out in the second inning after being hit by a pitch on her hand.