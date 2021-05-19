Bryan softball team drops Game 1 to The Woodlands 15-5

MADISONVILLE — The Bryan softball team took control early in Game 1 of its best-of-3 series against The Woodlands in the Class 6A regional semifinals Wednesday, but the Lady Highlanders took advantage of errors to mount a big comeback for a 15-5 victory in six innings at Lady Mustang Field.
Bryan led 4-0 after three innings but struggled to keep up with The Woodlands in the later frames.
“With a ball club like that, you can’t make mistakes,” Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said. “At this point of the season, it’s going to be the team who makes the least mistakes, and we made way too many errors, and they have way too much speed for us to keep them off the bases.”
The Woodlands tied the game at 5 with a three-run fourth inning. The momentum shifted from there, and Bryan struggled to bring in its runners, stranding four over two innings, including a crucial bases loaded situation when the Lady Highlanders used a double play to escape the fifth on a ground ball to first.
“Little things like that ... we have to do a better job of taking advantage,” Luna said. “Bottom line is they took advantage of our mistakes, and they drove runners in, and we didn’t.”
The Woodlands broke the tie and won via the run rule with 10 runs in the sixth, forcing a pitching change halfway through the inning.
Kayla Fallerman and Alannah Leah hit back-to-back RBI triples in the frame, and Emma Landauer blasted a grand slam to left field for a 13-5 lead. The Lady Highlanders loaded the bases again with a double and two errors before Gabby Leach’s two-run double secured the win, putting the Lady Highlanders one game from advancing to the regional finals.
Fallerman and Alannah Leach each went 3 for 5 with a combined six runs and four RBIs.
“We know what [Fallerman] can do, and she’s the top of the lineup for a reason,” Luna said. “She’s a heck of a ball player, but they’re one through nine very solid, and we just have to do a better job.”
The Lady Vikings were firing on all cylinders to start the game, which was moved from Grand Oaks to Madisonville an hour before the scheduled first pitch at 5 p.m. The game eventually started at 7 p.m., and Bryan opened with two runs in the first on a single to center field by Kaedyn Filburn. The Lady Vikings added a run in each of the next three innings on a double by Jacque Adams, a groundout by Ariana Williams and a single from Jessica Adams.
But Bryan lost a crucial part to its lineup when second baseman and No. 3 hitter Kylie Hernandez came out in the second inning after being hit by a pitch on her hand.
The Woodlands got within 4-2 in the third on two fielding errors by the Lady Vikings before tying the game in the bottom of the fourth.
“We didn’t do a good job of rallying around [Hernandez], and that’s the most disappointing thing,” Luna said. “I thought the momentum shifted right then and there. I thought that was rough, but credit to them. They hit the ball and they put pressure on us and we were trying to find the best defense we could to survive.”
Game 2 is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at Navasota’s Lady Rattler Field. Game 3 will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Grand Oaks if Bryan wins Thursday.
The Woodlands 15, Bryan 5 (6 innings)
Bryan 211 100 —5 8 9
The Woodlands 002 30(10) —15 10 0
W — Saylor Davis. L — Jessica Adams.