Bryan softball team drops final game at California tournament

TORRANCE, Calif. — The Bryan softball team lost to San Jose, California’s Los Altos High School 10-6 on Saturday at the Torrance National Softball Tournament.
Bryan’s Ailee Freeman went 2 for 3 with a home run, double and three RBIs, and Makayla Marquez went 2 for 3 with a double and three steals. Faith Eppers had a hit and two RBIs, while Maci Ramirez and Izabella Perez-Deleon each went 1 for 3.
Los Altos improved to 5-3.
Bryan (9-5) also won over La Serna High School by forfeit. La Serna did not have enough players.
Bryan will host Temple in their District 12-6A opener Tuesday at Lady Viking Field.