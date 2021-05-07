Bryan softball team drops area playoff opener to Garland Sachse

The Bryan softball team has relied on offensive momentum to carry it through much of the season, often using big early innings to fuel run-rule victories.
The Lady Vikings were poised to do it again Friday in Game 1 of their best-of-3 Class 6A area playoff series with Garland Sachse, but the Lady Mustangs stayed within reach after Bryan’s three-run second and scored 10 runs in the final three innings for 12-4 victory at Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond.
Game 2 is set for noon Saturday at Plano East with Game 3 to follow if needed.
Sachse took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Caitlin Clem’s RBI single.
Bryan answered with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Lady Vikings took advantage of Sachse errors for two runs, then Alexis Rodriguez drove in Makayla Marquez with a sacrifice fly for a 3-1 lead.
Each team added a run in the third, but Bryan’s 4-2 lead lasted just one inning as Sachse (23-7-1) scored five runs in the fifth thanks to starting pitcher Kayla Olthouse, who led the Lady Mustangs on and off the mound. Olthouse hit a bases-clearing double to center field on a full-count pitch by Bryan starter Jessica Adams in the fifth, then showed off her speed and scored on an infield single by Madison Trusty to give the Lady Mustangs a 7-4.
“We got a little momentum there when we took the lead, and then they had a big inning and they controlled the momentum the rest of the game,” Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said. “They found the holes. Several of their hits weren’t anything extravagant. They just found a way to get on, and credit goes to them. They did a great job of putting the ball in play on Jessica and finding just enough offense to make it a big inning.”
Bryan (29-9) struggled in its remaining at-bats as Olthouse retired the Lady Vikings in order in the final three innings. Olthouse pitched a complete game, striking out six and allowing just three hits to earn the win.
“We didn’t put enough hits together. It was disappointing,” Luna said. “I think we ended up with [nine] straight batters at the end of the game, and we didn’t do anything, but [Olthouse] did a great job.”
Sachse scored another run in the sixth off a single to center field by Madison McClarity. The Lady Mustangs added four insurance runs in the seventh, including one off another double by Olthouse that brought home Kelsea Flores. Olthouse’s hit forced a Bryan pitching change as Kaedyn Filburn relieved Adams.
Sachse then scored two runs on a Bryan throwing error and added another run on a sacrifice fly to left field by Rylie Clem.
“We were just trying too hard,” Luna said. “It got to the point where we were pressing a little bit, and obviously we let it affect us offensively. They put a lot of pressure on us. They did a good job of putting people on base, and we didn’t do a good job of just settling down and relaxing.”
Adams pitched six innings and struck out six while walking four and allowing 11 hits. Filburn allowed three runs and struck out one in an inning of relief.
“Kaedyn did a great job coming in,” Luna said. “She’ll be back on the mound for Game 2, and we talked about having to have short-term memory loss. We’ll squash this and move on.”
Garland Sachse 12, Bryan 4
Sachse 101 051 4 — 12 11 3
Bryan 031 000 0 — 4 3 3
W — Olthouse. L — Jessica Adams.
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Ailee Freeman 1-3, RBI; Maci Ramirez 1-3, run; Jacque Adams 1-3, run. GARLAND SACHSE — Madison McClarity 3-4, run; Kelsea Flores 2-3, 2 runs; Nevaeh Watkins 2-4, run; Kayla Olthouse 2-4, 2 runs.
Next: Game 2 at Plano East; Game 3 to follow if necessary