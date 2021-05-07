Bryan softball team drops area playoff opener to Garland Sachse

The Bryan softball team has relied on offensive momentum to carry it through much of the season, often using big early innings to fuel run-rule victories.

The Lady Vikings were poised to do it again Friday in Game 1 of their best-of-3 Class 6A area playoff series with Garland Sachse, but the Lady Mustangs stayed within reach after Bryan’s three-run second and scored 10 runs in the final three innings for 12-4 victory at Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond.

Game 2 is set for noon Saturday at Plano East with Game 3 to follow if needed.

Sachse took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Caitlin Clem’s RBI single.

Bryan answered with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Lady Vikings took advantage of Sachse errors for two runs, then Alexis Rodriguez drove in Makayla Marquez with a sacrifice fly for a 3-1 lead.

Each team added a run in the third, but Bryan’s 4-2 lead lasted just one inning as Sachse (23-7-1) scored five runs in the fifth thanks to starting pitcher Kayla Olthouse, who led the Lady Mustangs on and off the mound. Olthouse hit a bases-clearing double to center field on a full-count pitch by Bryan starter Jessica Adams in the fifth, then showed off her speed and scored on an infield single by Madison Trusty to give the Lady Mustangs a 7-4.