Bryan softball team cruises past Waxahachie into area round of playoffs

WAXAHACHIE — The last time the Bryan Lady Viking softball team ventured this far north for a game was just two weeks ago, for a Saturday afternoon contest against Midlothian that resulted in a 4-2 loss the day after a district-title clinching victory.
Senior Jessica Adams made sure that the trip to Ellis County this time would be a lot more enjoyable — both in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate.
Adams took a perfect game into the fourth inning and settled for a one-hit, five-inning shutout, and she cranked a three-run homer as the Lady Vikings routed Waxahachie 13-0 on a misty Friday evening to sweep their Class 6A Region II bi-district series.
“She’s our leader in everything,” Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said. “Her ball was moving around really well, and her sister Jacque [at catcher] did a great job of calling our pitches.”
The Adams sisters will be heading off together to Louisiana-Lafayette to play softball in the fall.
Jessica Adams finished 2 for 3 with a walk and five runs batted in, while nine-hole hitter Makayla Marquez added two hits as Bryan finished with nine total hits.
Adams and Waxahachie sophomore Kylee Raney matched zeroes through the first two innings with each retiring the first six batters in order.
But in the top of the third, a walk by Arianna Williams and an infield single by Marquez that rolled about 10 feet set the table for Adams, who launched a no-doubter over the left-center fence and into the mist to put Bryan on the scoreboard. And the Lady Vikings weren’t done as Jacque Adams singled and Kylie Hernandez followed with a two-run homer to left for a 5-0 lead.
“[Waxahachie] did a great job the first time around of holding us off-balance, and our kids did a great job of adjusting,” Luna said. “It was huge for our seven-hole to get on and our nine-hole followed it up, and we went on from there.”
Bryan broke the game wide open with eight runs on five hits in the fourth inning, taking advantage of two Waxahachie errors. Jessica Adams lined a screaming rope up the middle between the head and glove of a ducking Raney for two RBIs to start the big inning.
Meanwhile, Jessica Adams continued to mow down Waxahachie hitters. She struck out seven and allowed only two baserunners as she walked Bryten Burns in the fourth and gave up an infield single by Kennedi Massey deep in the hole at shortstop to lead off the fifth.
Pinch-hitter Brooklyn Warrix reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second and third, but was stranded at third as Adams recorded the final out of the game on an easy comebacker to preserve the shutout.
The Lady Vikings (29-8) advance to the area round to face the winner of the Garland Sachse vs. Tyler Legacy series, which hadn’t even started by the time the Lady Vikings wrapped up their game at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re used to traveling,” Luna said. “Our district games are far in between. I’m proud of the kids for the effort we had today.”