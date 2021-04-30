Bryan softball team cruises past Waxahachie into area round of playoffs

But in the top of the third, a walk by Arianna Williams and an infield single by Marquez that rolled about 10 feet set the table for Adams, who launched a no-doubter over the left-center fence and into the mist to put Bryan on the scoreboard. And the Lady Vikings weren’t done as Jacque Adams singled and Kylie Hernandez followed with a two-run homer to left for a 5-0 lead.

“[Waxahachie] did a great job the first time around of holding us off-balance, and our kids did a great job of adjusting,” Luna said. “It was huge for our seven-hole to get on and our nine-hole followed it up, and we went on from there.”

Bryan broke the game wide open with eight runs on five hits in the fourth inning, taking advantage of two Waxahachie errors. Jessica Adams lined a screaming rope up the middle between the head and glove of a ducking Raney for two RBIs to start the big inning.

Meanwhile, Jessica Adams continued to mow down Waxahachie hitters. She struck out seven and allowed only two baserunners as she walked Bryten Burns in the fourth and gave up an infield single by Kennedi Massey deep in the hole at shortstop to lead off the fifth.