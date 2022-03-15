Bryan softball team cruises past Killeen 16-2 in four innings

KILLEEN — Bryan’s Kylie Hernandez went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and four other Lady Vikings had two hits each to fuel a 16-2 victory over Killeen in four innings Tuesday in District 12-6A play.

Bryan’s Makayla Marquez, Alexis Rodriguez, Ariana Williams and Ailee Freeman each had two hits as the Lady Vikings (12-6, 3-1) pounded out 18 overall.

Bryan coach Billy Hicks become the eighth coach to reach 600 career wins in Texas high school softball.

Killeen fell to 0-4 in 12-6A play.

Bryan will host Copperas Cove next Tuesday.

Bryan 16, Killeen 2 (4 innings)

Bryan 525 4 — 16 18 1

Killeen 002 0 — 2 1 5

W — Brooke Scott (3-1).

Leading hitters: BRYAN — Kylie Hernandez 4-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Makayla Marquez 2-3, walk, 3 steals; Alexis Rodriguez 2-3, walk 2 RBIs, steal; Ariana Williams 2-2; Ailee Freeman 2-4, triple, 2 RBIs; Faith Eppers 1-2, 1 RBI; Martha Alvarado 1-1, 2 RBIs, steal; Madi Jordan 1-2, double, RBI; Heather Ollinger 1-2; Brooke Scott 1-4; Teegan Smith 1-2, 2 HBP.

Highlights: BRYAN — Brooke Scott gave up no hits and struck out 1 over 2 innings. Alvarado threw 2 innings of relief, striking out two and allowing one hit and no earned runs.

Team records: Bryan (12-6, 3-1); Killeen (0-4 in 12-6A)

JV: Bryan 17-3; the Lady Vikings improved to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in district.

Next: Bryan hosts Copperas Cove, next Tuesday