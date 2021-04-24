 Skip to main content
Bryan softball team completes perfect District 12-6A season
HARKER HEIGHTS — Jessica Adams struck out 11 over a complete game one-hitter, and the Bryan softball team turned four doubles into a 4-0 victory over Harker Heights on Saturday to end District 12-6A with a 14-0 record.

It’s the first time Bryan (27-8) has gone undefeated in district since 2006.

The Lady Vikings had just four hits but made them count with Jacque Adams, Kylie Hernandez, Kaedyn Filburn and Maci Ramirez each hitting a double.

Bryan will open the Class 6A playoffs with a best-of-3 bi-district series against Waxahachie beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond. Game 2 is set for 5 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie with Game 3 to follow if necessary.

Bryan 4, Harker Heights 0

Bryan 003 000 1 — 4 4 0

Harker Heights 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

W — Jessica Adams (21-6).

Leading hitters: BRYAN (27-8, 14-0) — Jacque Adams 1-3, 2B, RBI; Kylie Hernandez 1-3, 2B; Kaedyn Filburn 1-3, 2B; Maci Ramirez 1-2, 2B.

