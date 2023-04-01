TEMPLE — The Bryan softball team scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning and held on to beat Temple 9-6 in District 12-6A play Friday.

Bryan’s Faith Eppers had an RBI single in the eighth. Eppers, Hannah Miller and Ariana Williams each had three hits for the Lady Vikings (7-14, 4-3), while Izabella Perez-DeLeon, Makayla Marquez and Maci Ramirez each had two.

Bryan starter Heather Ollinger allowed three runs on four hits over five innings, striking out four and walking one.

Z’Mya Cannon went 3 for 3 for Temple (3-21-1, 2-5). Tem-Cat starter Brooke Knox gave up five runs on 12 hits over 7 1/3 innings, striking out three.