Bryan softball team beats Killeen Ellison to clinch playoff spot

KILLEEN — The Bryan softball team defeated Killeen Ellison 8-4 on Tuesday night in District 12-6A play to clinch a playoff spot.

Ailee Freeman had three hits for the Lady Vikings, while Faith Eppers and Mia Wiggins each had two hits and drove in two runs.

Bryan (19-9, 9-4) will host league champion Harker Heights (27-6-1, 12-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Lady Viking Field in the regular-season finale. The Lady Vikings are in third place, a game behind Temple (18-10, 10-3) and a game ahead of Belton (14-13-1, 8-5). Temple will end the regular season against Killeen (3-25, 0-13) and Temple plays Copperas Cove (15-14-1, 7-6).