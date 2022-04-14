Bryan softball team beats Copperas Cove 10-5 in 12-6A play

There was no shortage of runs at Lady Viking Field on Thursday, but Bryan’s early work at the plate paid off the most in a 10-5 victory over Copperas Cove in District 12-6A softball action.

The win put the Lady Vikings one game ahead of the Lady Bulldawgs (7-5) in the standings, breaking the team’s previous tie for third place.

During their first meeting in March, Copperas Cove gave up a 7-5 lead in the sixth by allowing 15 runs as Bryan won 20-7. The Lady Vikings (17-9, 8-4) didn’t need to rally late this time around and used a five-run third inning to take a dominating lead at 10-2.

“We got out to a good lead early and hit the ball well and made some runs on opportunities that we made for ourselves,” Bryan interim head coach Billy Hicks said. “We were able to get some extra bases, get the ball on the ground and get a lot of line drives, and it made us a little bit more comfortable, because this was a must-win game for us.”

The Lady Bulldawgs got within arm’s reach in the top of the third inning, scoring on Iliana Buitron’s groundout to third that brought in Larisa Perez to cut Bryan’s lead to 5-2. Perez advanced to third on a triple down the right-field line that rolled into the back corner of the field.

Bryan starting pitcher Heather Ollinger forced a pop up to end the inning, and the Lady Vikings’ offense took care of the rest.

The Lady Vikings batted through their lineup in the bottom of the third with Grace Tausch singling in Madi Jordan to start the scoring. Mia Wiggins and Tausch scored on a wild pitch, then Maci Ramirez singled in Ariana Williams and Alexis Rodriguez.

“We were able to get some good swings,” Hicks said. “We had a lot of balls hit right at people. Cove made some good defensive plays on balls that we hit really hard. We had a lot of hard outs.”

Bryan’s defense was put to the test in the fourth and seventh innings as Copperas Cove attempted to come back.

The Lady Bulldawgs added two runs in the fourth on a throwing error and a sacrifice bunt. They then had three hits to open the seventh,but only scored one run on an RBI single by Buitron.

Ollinger shut out Copperas Cove in the fifth and sixth innings.

“It shows the resiliency of the kids that even after an error they come back and make good plays,” Hicks said.

Ollinger got the Lady Vikings out of the seventh-inning jam by forcing two fly outs and a ground out. The sophomore allowed eight hits and struck out two in the complete-game effort.

“We did a good job defensively overall, and Heather made some really good pitches,” Hicks said. “... It was nice to get that lead where we didn’t have that issue where we had to score all those runs at the end.”

Bryan took an early 5-1 lead after two innings. Ailee Freeman knocked in Kylie Hernandez with a single to right field in the first, and a throwing error in the outfield allowed Ramirez to also score. Moments later, Freeman scored on a pop up to left field to end the first-inning rally.

In the second, Wiggins scored on a wild pitch, and Williams scored on a groundout by Rodriguez.

BRYAN 10, COPPERAS COVE 5

Copperas Cove 011 200 1 — 5 8 3

Bryan 325 000 x — 10 10 2

W — Ollinger. L — Robison.

Next: Bryan at Killeen, 7 p.m. Tuesday

