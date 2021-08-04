Bryan softball team adds Billy Hicks as an assistant coach

The Bryan softball team announced on Twitter Tuesday that former A&M Consolidated coach Billy Hicks will join the staff as an assistant for the 2021-22 season.

“We are excited to announce the completion of our 2021-22 coaching staff as we welcome the great @18handicap back to the area & back on the diamond. Coach Hicks joins Coach Katharine Thorne on our staff for season #34,” the tweet read.

Hicks coached at Consol from 2007-12 and took the Lady Tigers to the playoffs every season. He had a 501-272-3 career record in 24 season as a head coach in both Louisiana and Texas. He retired from coaching in 2012 and was the assistant principal at Consol until 2014. Bryan lost two assistant coaches to head coaching spots at College Station and Snook. The Lady Vikings reached the Class 6A regional finals last season.