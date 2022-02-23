Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna no longer with school district

Longtime Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna is no longer a school district employee.

“It’s a personnel matter,” Bryan ISD athletics director Janice Williamson said Wednesday. “We’re not able to comment.”

Luna could not be reached for comment. He has been head coach of the Bryan softball team since 2007 when he was promoted after Williamson retired from coaching and took an assistant athletics director position. Luna has a 338-174 career record with 12 straight playoff appearances.

Bryan went 35-12 last season, losing to Rockwall in the Class 6A Region II finals. It was Bryan’s best playoff showing since 2003 when the Lady Vikings finished as state runners-up. The Lady Vikings are 6-2 this season and ranked eighth in 6A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Billy Hicks, former head coach at A&M Consolidated, will serve as Bryan’s interim head coach. Hicks joined the Bryan staff as an assistant in August.

Luna is one of the state’s more well-known softball coaches. He helped organize and run the annual Bryan-College Station tournament, which in 2019 became the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Texas High School Leadoff Classic. This year’s tournament, the 26th annual, attracted a record 101 teams, generating $4.5 million for the local economy.