ALLEN — Bryan wrestler’s Nick Gorman and Nadiyah Elizondo punched their tickets to state this weekend as they both won their respective divisions at the Class 6A Region 2 wrestling tournament in Allen.

Gorman won the boys 132-pound weight class, while Elizondo won the girls 120-pound division.

Along with Gorman, Bryan is also sending Nathan Elizondo who finished sixth in the 138-pound weight class. The other girls heading to state are Karol Vargas who finished second in the 132-pound class and Maddie Trejo who finished fourth in the 114-pound division.

Those five Vikings will compete in the UIL Wrestling State Championships next Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.