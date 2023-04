WACO — Bryan’s Tyson Turner won the boys high jump at 6 feet, 10 inches on Saturday at the Class 6A Region II track meet at Waco Midway. Turner also finished 11th in the 300-meter hurdles (40.50).

Bryan’s Saniyah Johnson placed eighth in the girls long jump at 18-2 and finished 12th in the 400 at 59.45.

Turner will compete in the boys high jump at the 6A state meet on May 13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.