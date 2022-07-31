Bryan’s Ruiz earns honorable mention all-state honors

Ruiz, who signed with Texas A&M, was 9-1 with an 0.89 earned run average in leading the Vikings to an unbeaten season in 12-6A. He struck out 89 in 55 innings.

The 6A team was topped by Southlake Carroll pitcher Griffin Herring who was 13-1 with a 0.24 ERA in leading the Dragons to the state title. The LSU commit struck out 145 in 87 innings. He had a stretch of 47.1 scoreless innings and was 6-0 in the postseason.