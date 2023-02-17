CYPRESS -- Bryan senior Nicholas Gorman, the defending Class 6A wrestling state champion in the 132-pound division, won a pair of matches Friday at this year’s state meet.

Gorman (34-1) defeated Keller Timber Creek’s Johnathan Haneisen and Katy Tompkins sophomore Diego Lopez (39-8). Gorman will face El Paso Eastwood senior Trebor Moreno (37-2) in Saturday’s semifinals.

Rudder senior Jayden Williams (23-2) advanced to the semifinals in the 5A 285-pound division by beating San Antonio MacArthur junior Ke’Aviyahn Evans and Springtown junior Jett Hanlin. Williams will face Killeen Shoemaker senior Wilbert Martin (38-2) in the semifinals.

UIL State Wrestling Championships

Friday at the Berry Center in Cypress.

BOYS

Class 6A

132 pounds: Nicholas Gorman, Bryan, def. Johnathan Haneisen, Keller Timber Creek, T-1.5 4:00 (17-2); Gorman, Bryan, def. Diego Lopez, Katy Tompkins, MD 15-4

Class 5A

175: Nicholas Dudzikowski, Smithson Valley, 38-5, def. Thomas Willis, College Station, 43-10, TF-1.5 3:05 (18-1); Corbin Lyle, Frisco Lebanon Trail, def. Willis, College Station, by Dec. 6-1

285: Jayden Williams, Rudder, 22-2, def. Kei’Aviyahn Evans, San Antonio McArthur, Fall 1:28; Williams, Rudder, def. Hett Hanlin, Frisco Reedy, Fall 1:44

GIRLS

Class 6A

120: Hamm, Clear Springs, def. Nadiyah Elizondo, Bryan, Fall 3:46; Elizondo, Bryan, def. Kailin Ava Ford, Austin Bowie, MD 10-0; Chamille Bryson, Cypress Creek, def. Elizondo, Bryan, Fall :57.

114: Bayley Trang, Southlake Carroll, def. Maddie Trejo, Bryan, Fall 1:20; Emily Melham, Katy Taylor, def. Trejo, Bryan, Dec. 11-4.

132: Emilee Zeringue, Northwest Eaton, def. Karol Vargas, Bryan, MD 13-4; Kenia Islas, Edinburg, def. Vargas, Bryan, Dec. 12-5

Class 5A

132: Kellani Guillermo, El Paso Chapin, def. Abigail Rodriguez, College Station, Fall 1:10; Rodriguez, College Station, def. Lavier Dubon, Richland Hills, Fall 4:00; Saniyah Ward, The Colony, def. Rodriguez, College Station, Fall 1:20