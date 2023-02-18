CYPRESS — Bryan senior Nicholas Gorman and Rudder senior Jayden Williams both claimed third place at the UIL State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Berry Center.

Gorman (36-3), competing in the Class 6A 132-pound division, defeated Arlington Martin sophomore Ezequiel Valadez by fall at the 2:00 mark in the third-place match. Gorman lost to El Paso Eastwood senior Trebor Moreno in the semifinals but rebounded to beat Allen freshman Jair Jackson-Bey by decision to advance to the third-place match. Gorman won the 126-pound division last year.

Williams (25-4) was third in the 5A 285-pound division, defeating Dallas Hillcrest senior Clarence Sanders by fall at the 3:22 mark for the bronze medal. Williams lost to Killeen Shoemaker senior Wilbert Martin by fall at 0:55 on Saturday then rebounded to beat San Antonio MacArthur junior Ke’Aviyahn Evans by fall at 3:26. Williams went 0-2 at state last year.