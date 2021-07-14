 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan’s Ethan Lucas shoots 1-over 73 to win at Pecan Lakes
0 comments

Bryan’s Ethan Lucas shoots 1-over 73 to win at Pecan Lakes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NAVASOTA — Four Bryan-College Station golfers won titles at the Southern Texas PGA Junior Tour golf tournament Wednesday at Pecan Lakes Golf Course.

Bryan’s Ethan Lucas shot 1-over 73 to win the boys 15-18 division, three shots ahead of College Station’s Heuiseung Kim and Bryan’s Luke Robertson. College Station’s Ryan Lee shot 73 to win the boys 11-12 division. College Station’s Jude Moffitt shot 41 to win the boys 9-10 nine-hole modified division with Bryan’s JP Lucas second at 46. College Station’s Juna Seo shot 44 to win the co-ed 6-8 nine-hole modified division.

Other division winners included Bellaire’s Kenna Lee (even-par 72, girls 15-18), Cypress’ Grayson Petru (70, boys 13-14), Houston’s Sadie Westbrook (109, girls 11-12), Brenham’s Ellie Rieger (44, girls 9-10 nine-hole modified), Cypress’ Ben Salinas (38, boys 11-12 nine-hole red), Montgomery’s Katelyn Allen (35, girls 11-12 nine-hole red), Brenham’s Beckett Rieger (33, co-ed 6-8 five-hole modified), Magnolia’s Grace Dolen (65, girls 15-18 nine-hole), Houston’s Garrett Gray (42, boys 13-14 nine-hole), Houston’s Hudson McDaniel (42, boys 15-18 nine-hole) and Houston’s Claire Rouse (49, girls 13-14 nine-hole).

College Station’s Eli Moffitt shot 40 in the boys 11-12 nine-hole red division for second place, two back of first place.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many games could the NBA Finals go?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert