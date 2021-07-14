Bryan’s Ethan Lucas shoots 1-over 73 to win at Pecan Lakes

NAVASOTA — Four Bryan-College Station golfers won titles at the Southern Texas PGA Junior Tour golf tournament Wednesday at Pecan Lakes Golf Course.

Bryan’s Ethan Lucas shot 1-over 73 to win the boys 15-18 division, three shots ahead of College Station’s Heuiseung Kim and Bryan’s Luke Robertson. College Station’s Ryan Lee shot 73 to win the boys 11-12 division. College Station’s Jude Moffitt shot 41 to win the boys 9-10 nine-hole modified division with Bryan’s JP Lucas second at 46. College Station’s Juna Seo shot 44 to win the co-ed 6-8 nine-hole modified division.