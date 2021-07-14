Bryan’s Ethan Lucas shoots 1-over 73 to win at Pecan Lakes

NAVASOTA — Four Bryan-College Station golfers won titles at the Southern Texas PGA Junior Tour golf tournament Wednesday at Pecan Lakes Golf Course.
Bryan’s Ethan Lucas shot 1-over 73 to win the boys 15-18 division, three shots ahead of College Station’s Heuiseung Kim and Bryan’s Luke Robertson. College Station’s Ryan Lee shot 73 to win the boys 11-12 division. College Station’s Jude Moffitt shot 41 to win the boys 9-10 nine-hole modified division with Bryan’s JP Lucas second at 46. College Station’s Juna Seo shot 44 to win the co-ed 6-8 nine-hole modified division.
Other division winners included Bellaire’s Kenna Lee (even-par 72, girls 15-18), Cypress’ Grayson Petru (70, boys 13-14), Houston’s Sadie Westbrook (109, girls 11-12), Brenham’s Ellie Rieger (44, girls 9-10 nine-hole modified), Cypress’ Ben Salinas (38, boys 11-12 nine-hole red), Montgomery’s Katelyn Allen (35, girls 11-12 nine-hole red), Brenham’s Beckett Rieger (33, co-ed 6-8 five-hole modified), Magnolia’s Grace Dolen (65, girls 15-18 nine-hole), Houston’s Garrett Gray (42, boys 13-14 nine-hole), Houston’s Hudson McDaniel (42, boys 15-18 nine-hole) and Houston’s Claire Rouse (49, girls 13-14 nine-hole).
College Station’s Eli Moffitt shot 40 in the boys 11-12 nine-hole red division for second place, two back of first place.