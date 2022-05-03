Bryan ranked 9th; St. Joseph plays today; Vikings, College Station play Friday

Bryan is ranked ninth in Class 6A this week by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association. Franklin is ranked fifth in Class 3A and Centerville is ranked fifth in 2A. The trio of teams are also ranked in the txhighschoolbaseball.com poll. Bryan is 14th, Franklin 17th and Centerville is sixth.

Bryan (21-2) will play Waxahachie (14-11-1) in a best-of-3 6A bi-district series. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Viking Field with Game 2 at 2 p.m. Saturday at Waxahachie’s Roberts Park. Game 3, if needed, would follow.

College Station (16-11) will play New Caney Porter (22-6) in a Class 5A bi-district best-of-3 series. Game 1 will be at Cougar Field at 7 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at Porter at noon Saturday with Game 3, if needed, to follow.

St. Joseph will play Bulverde Living Rock in TAPPS Division 5 bi-district play at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Emanuel Glockzin Family Athletic Complex.

Only two Brazos Valley softball teams are ranked in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association’s weekly top 10 poll. Franklin (28-5) is fifth in 3A and Bremond (21-5) is ninth in 2A.

— Eagle staff report