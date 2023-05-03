Bryan’s Stone Farris is making up for lost time.

Every strikeout, every win, every celebration with his teammates, the senior ace of the pitching staff says he is just taking it all in.

“I’m just happy to be here this year and be able to just be on the mound,” Farris said. “It doesn’t matter how I do. I’m just happy to be here.”

It’s been a long time coming for Farris, who’s been plagued by arm injuries and bad luck over his four-year varsity career with the Vikings.

As a freshman, Farris got just a taste of varsity ball before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season. And even during the limited time, he wasn’t able to pitch because of a minor arm injury that relegated him to playing right field.

He was sidelined for his entire sophomore season after tearing a labrum and later was diagnosed with a minor heart issue known as tachycardia, which is a faster heart rate than normal.

He was hoping for a breakout season as a junior but small arm injuries kept it from happening. Impingement, inflammation and in his words “weird small stuff” kept him on the shelf. He did get to pitch in some JV games that year but mostly watched the varsity games.

Through the ups and downs of those first three seasons, Farris said he has had support from plenty including his mom Kristine, sisters Kailey and Ashleigh and his physical therapist Michael Joseph.

He also has gotten guidance from former Texas A&M bullpen catcher Bailey Deramus, who is Farris’ future brother-in-law.

“I look up to him as a person, and through a lot of situations he’s always given me good advice and always stuck there with me and always led me toward Christ,” Farris said. “I’ve always looked up to him, and he really helped me mentally shape who I am today.”

Coming into his senior year, the expectation for Farris was to come out of the bullpen as a reliever. Four games into the season, the plan changed.

“They just told me before the season try to get as many innings as possible, maybe if that’s one a week or two a week then we’ll take it,” Farris said. “Unfortunately those first three games we underperformed to what we can do, and we kind of ran out of pitching a little bit.

“They didn’t bring me in because the situations didn’t fit, but they just threw me out there for the fourth game just to see what I could do and what innings I could give, and it just took off from there.”

While Farris and the Vikings worked their way through nondistrict play, it wasn’t until the first game of District 12-6A play when Farris felt like had really arrived on varsity.

Under the bright lights at Viking Field and facing Temple, Farris pitched a gem as he gave up just one hit and one walk, hit one batter and struck out four on 50 pitches in a 10-0 run-rule victory.

“That first game where we were able to run-rule Temple and just win that game by that amount of runs, it just kind of gave me a sense of, okay, maybe I can do this, which I had confidence in myself to begin with but just being able to realize, alright, this is what I can do and build confidence over myself,” Farris said.

Last week Farris also faced the Wildcats in the team’s winner-take-all game for the fourth and final playoff spot in 12-6A. He admits it wasn’t his best game as he worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits, but Bryan won and Farris says both of the games against Temple are some of his favorites in his career.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that, a winner-take-all game,” Farris said. “And just being able to win no matter what the score, all our guys played well, and that was just an awesome experience and all our guys had a blast.”

• NOTES — Bryan (10-13-1, 5-7) will take on 11-6A champion Mansfield Legacy (23-6, 13-2) in a best-of-3 Class 6A bi-district playoff series at the Waco ISD Athletics Complex. Game 1 is set for 7 p.m. Thursday with Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday and Game 3 at 1 p.m. Saturday if necessary.