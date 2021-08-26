Bryan opens subvarsity volleyball tournament in Houston

HOUSTON — The Bryan subvarsity volleyball teams went 6-3 on the first day of the Willowbrook Showcase subvarsity tournament Thursday.
Bryan’s freshman A team beat Klein Oak 25-19, 27-25 and College Station 16-25, 25-21, 15-13 and lost to Tomball 25-19, 25-9. Bryan’s freshman B team swept beat Klein Oak 25-27, 25-17, 15-8, Tomball 25-20, 11-25, 15-7 and College Station 25-23, 22-25, 15-10. And the Lady Vikings JV beat Klein Oaks 25-13, 25-22 and lost to Tomball 19-25, 25-23, 25-21 and College Station 13-25, 25-19, 17-15.
