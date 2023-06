Dylan Laventure has been hired as the new Bryan swim coach, according to a press release from Bryan ISD Tuesday.

Laventure comes to the Vikings with plenty of aquatic experience. The San Deigo, Cali. native played collegiate water polo at Austin College in Sherman, Texas and was a swimming and water polo athlete for more than 10 years.

For the last two years, Laventure served as the head coach for the Viper Pigeon water polo club team based in Houston.