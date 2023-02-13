FAIRFIELD — It was a battle between speed and size in the Class 6A bi-district girls basketball showdown between the Bryan Lady Vikings and the Cedar Hill Lady Longhorns.

Unfortunately for the Lady Vikings, the size of Cedar Hill ultimately proved too much as the Lady Longhorns muscled their way to a 56-37 victory at Eagle Gym on Monday night.

Bryan (19-10) was making its first playoff appearance since 2017, but came out of the gates like playoff veterans. The Lady Vikings led 14-8 with 2 minutes, 58 seconds left in the first quarter, thanks to six points off the bench from Christionna Ellis.

The Lady Longhorns (22-13) regrouped behind the play of 6-foot-1 senior guard Jadyn Atchison who keyed a 14-0 run that extended into the second quarter. Atchison scored eight of those points, which included three straight trips to the free-throw line.

“I think their size was a factor,” Bryan head coach Chris Jones. “Offensive rebounding didn’t help us, we had to foul them on the interior to protect putbacks. I think that was a big factor in the game.”

Bryan, which was third in 12-6A, ended the run with a free throw from Taler Thornton, but Cedar Hill scored the next five points. In the second quarter, Bryan was held to just two points as it struggled at the free-throw line, going 2 of 10. Jones said those struggles were due to nerves. The Lady Vikings shot better in the second half at the line, going 11 of 16.

Both teams went to the line a lot as the Lady Longhorns, the second-place finisher in 11-6A, shot 18 free throws.

“I think both teams were in foul trouble but for different reasons, their size gave us a problem, our speed gave them a problem,” Jones said. “Girls battle.”

Down 29-16 at half, Bryan rebounded in the third quarter as the team speed and tenacious defense frustrated Cedar Hill. The Lady Vikings had a 5-0 run in the quarter to cut the lead to 10. Bryan’s Taylor Montgomery led all scorers with four points in the quarter, while teammate Avery Archer had three. Atchison got the last basket of the quarter though to put Cedar Hill up 38-26.

“We had an opportunity at halftime to come in and talk about some things and the girls did a great job going out and executing,” Jones said. “We won the third quarter actually, so I’m really proud of them.”

That final basket in the third quarter started an 8-0 run for Cedar Hill that put the game away.

Atchison led Cedar Hill with 20 points. She was joined in double figures by teammate Jazmine Carraway who had 12. Montgomery led Bryan with 13 points. Archer and Ellis had eight each, while Thornton had seven.

While the Lady Vikings end their season, it was one that saw a lot of long-standing droughts end. This was also Bryan’s first winning season since 2016-17.

“I’m extremely proud of this team,” Jones said. “They played hard all season. We had a good season rolling into the playoffs, got some momentum on the last [regular season] win there. Hats off to Cedar Hill, they’re a good team. They were a little too much for us today.”

Cedar Hill 56, Bryan 37

CEDAR HILL (22-13, 10-5 in 11-6A) — Jadyn Atchison 20, Kelis Grant 2, Jazmine Carraway 12, Trinity Thomas 7, Cailan Hale 4, Taylor Craver 2, Micah Vaughn 7, Brooklyn King 2.

BRYAN (19-10, 9-3 in 12-6A) — Avery Archer 8, Christionna Ellis 8, Zamia Turner 1, Taylor Montgomery 13, Taler Thornton 7.

Cedar Hill;15;14;8;19;—;56

Bryan;14;2;9;12;—;37