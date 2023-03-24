The Bryan JV teams went 3-0-1 against Copperas Cove on Thursday. Bryan’s JV Navy won 23-0 and 15-0, while Bryan’s JV White tied 2-2 and won 5-3.
Bryan JV baseball teams take 3 of 4 against Copperas Cove
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
