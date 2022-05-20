Bryan hires softball, tennis coaches

Pearland Dawson assistant Melissa Campbell has been hired as Bryan’s head softball coach, while the school also has hired Dripping Springs’ head tennis coach Cary Jackson in the same capacity.

Campbell spent the last six years at Dawson, where she also coached volleyball, basketball and track and field.

Campbell replaces Enrique Luna, who had been the program’s head coach since 2007 but left in late February for what Bryan ISD athletics director Janice Williamson said was “a personnel matter.” Bryan was 6-2 at the time of Luna’s departure. Billy Hicks, former A&M Consolidated head coach who had joined the staff as an assistant in August, served as the interim head coach the rest of the season.

Bryan ended at 17-12, getting swept in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs by Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Jackson led Dripping Springs to the district championship three of the last four seasons, and the Lady Tigers made the 5A team tennis playoffs nine straight years. Current Texas A&M senior Jayci Goldsmith became Dripping Springs’ first state singles champion while playing for Jackson when she won the 5A title in 2017. Jackson also coached at Garland, leading that program to the playoffs nine of 10 years.

Jackson replaces Jordan Kazmierski, who resigned to focus on other things.