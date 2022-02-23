Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna no longer with district

Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna is no longer a school district employee, Bryan ISD director of athletics Janice Williamson confirmed to The Eagle on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a personnel matter. We’re not able to comment," she said.

Luna could not be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon. Luna has been head coach of the Bryan softball team since 2007 when he was promoted after Williamson took an assistant athletic director position for the school district. Luna led the Lady Vikings to the Class 6A regional finals last season.

Billy Hicks, former head coach at A&M Consolidated, will be Bryan's interim head coach. Hicks joined the Bryan staff as an assistant in August. Bryan is 6-2 so far this season.