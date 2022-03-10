The Bryan girls soccer team will play Harker Heights at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium. The District 12-6A game will start earlier than scheduled because of pending inclement weather. The JV game has been canceled.
Bryan-Harker Heights girls soccer match moved to 5:30 p.m. Friday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
SAN MARCOS — As soon as the ball left Ruben Sustaita’s hands, a trip to the Alamodome became a reality for the Mumford boys basketball team.
College Station could have gone on a statewide search to find its next head football coach and likely attracted a number of quality candidates.
Once Emeyda Cruz decided she was going to take the shot, there was little anyone could do to stop it from going in the net.
SAN MARCOS — The free-throw line has caused the fifth-ranked Mumford boys basketball team turmoil all season, but on Friday night it was their…
An offensive outburst in the middle innings propelled the A&M Consolidated softball team past rival College Station for a 13-3 win in six …
Longtime College Station assistant coach Stoney Pryor will be named the Cougars’ next head football coach on Friday, sources close to the situ…
SAN ANTONIO — College Station had grown used to the underdog role this postseason, but the Lady Cougars couldn’t find an answer for Class 5A’s…
The Cornerstone Christian Academy girls basketball team claimed its second straight Texas Christian Athletic League’s Class 2A title by defeat…
KATY — The A&M Consolidated baseball team used a seven-run first inning and six-run seventh to beat Morton Ranch 15-8 on Friday at the Kat…
The Calvert boys basketball team has been relying on its defense to bring home the Trojans’ second state championship.