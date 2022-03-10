 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan-Harker Heights girls soccer match moved to 5:30 p.m. Friday

The Bryan girls soccer team will play Harker Heights at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium. The District 12-6A game will start earlier than scheduled because of pending inclement weather. The JV game has been canceled.

